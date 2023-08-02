Marcelo in tears at horror injury for Sanchez

Fluminense's former Brazil international Marcelo was sent off in tears after his lunge at Luciano Sanchez during a Copa Libertadores match in Buenos Aires left the Argentinos Jrs defender with a horrific injury on Tuesday.

Marcelo was dribbling past Sanchez when his leading foot went past the ball and caught the Argentine high on the shin with force. The Argentinos player's leg buckled underneath him at a shocking angle, leaving him lying in agony on the pitch.

Argentinos said Sanchez was taken to the nearby Finochietto Sanatorium for treatment and that the club would later provide a medical update.