Liverpool will not get drawn into transfer battles for overpriced players: Klopp

"We will bring in players. I am pretty sure we will bring in the players we want and those who will help us. I am pretty confident of that," the German manager added.

"Let me say it like this: You identify a position and you have not only one option on the position. That means they should all be good.

"You might have a favourite but if the other club doesn't want to sell or someone else will pay the price then we cannot go with it, but usually we got the players we wanted."

Liverpool, who are fifth in the Premier League standings, host Brentford later on Saturday.