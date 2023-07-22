Messi scores stoppage-time winner in Inter Miami debut

"I knew I had to score, it was the last play of the game and I had to score so we didn't' go to penalties," Messi said on the broadcast through a translator.

"It was very important for us to get this win because it's a new tournament and it's going to give us confidence moving forward."

With four-times NBA champion LeBron James, tennis great Serena Williams and reality television star Kim Kardashian among those in the sold-out crowd, Messi entered the game as a second-half substitute to a rousing ovation with Miami ahead 1-0.

Messi was introduced as "the world's number 10" when he came into the game in the 54th minute, slipped the captain's armband on his left arm and sent the crowd into a frenzy whenever he touched the ball.

The seven-times Ballon d'Or winner did not take long to make his presence felt as he eluded some Cruz Azul defenders and led an attack down the right side, one of many chances he created on the night.

'DREAM COME TRUE'

At one point, Messi ran into a Cruz Azul player in the box and fell to the ground and while his team and supporters wanted a penalty the referee immediately wagged his finger, denying the Argentine a chance at a spot kick.

The 36-year-old then set up what appeared to be the winning goal in the 89th minute but Martinez, who tapped the ball into the net, was ruled offside.