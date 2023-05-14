Asensio gives depleted Real narrow win over Getafe

Marco Asensio's late goal earned Real Madrid a 1-0 victory over lowly Getafe in LaLiga on Saturday as they rested key players ahead of their Champions League semi-final against Manchester City.

The win lifted Real on to 71 points, two ahead of local rivals Atletico who play at bottom side Elche on Sunday.

Runaway leaders Barca have 82 points and will get the chance to clinch their 27th LaLiga crown with four games to spare when they face Espanyol on Sunday evening.

Asensio sealed victory for Real in the 70th minute with a curling shot from the edge of the penalty area which deflected off a defender and wrong-footed the goalkeeper before going into the net.