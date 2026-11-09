Former Real Madrid striker Raul takes first senior management job at Real Oviedo

Published : 09 Nov 2026, 10:22 PM
Updated : 09 Nov 2026, 10:22 PM
Real Oviedo appointed former Real Madrid and Spain striker Raul Gonzalez as coach on Monday, his first job in senior club management.
● Raul's previous coaching experience was with Real Madrid Castilla and Real Madrid.
● The 49-year-old took his former club's B team to third-tier promotion playoffs twice.
● Raul left Castilla in June 2025 after a six-year spell.
● Oviedo sacked Julian Calero on Monday after 13 league games
● They are ninth in Spain's second division standings.
● Raul's first game in charge will be against Girona on Saturday.