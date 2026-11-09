Former Real Madrid striker Raul takes first senior management job at Real Oviedo

File photo of forward Raul Gonzalez speaking during his farewell from Real Madrid in Madrid, Spain. Jul 26, 2010. REUTERS/Juan Medina

File photo of forward Raul Gonzalez speaking during his farewell from Real Madrid in Madrid, Spain. Jul 26, 2010. REUTERS/Juan Medina

Real Oviedo appointed former Real Madrid and Spain striker Raul Gonzalez as coach on Monday, his first job in senior club management.

● Raul's previous coaching experience was with Real Madrid Castilla and Real Madrid.

● The 49-year-old took his former club's B team to third-tier promotion playoffs twice.

● Raul left Castilla in June 2025 after a six-year spell.

● Oviedo sacked Julian Calero on Monday after 13 league games

● They are ninth in Spain's second division standings.

● Raul's first game in charge will be against Girona on Saturday.