Ashwin mauls Windies, India triumph inside three days

Off-spinner Ravichandran Ashwin finished with a 12-wicket match haul as India handed the West Indies a crushing innings and 141 run defeat inside three days of the first Test at Windsor Park in Roseau on Friday.

Ashwin had claimed 5-60 to help skittle out West Indies for 150 in the first innings on a slow, turning track in the first match of the two-Test series.

India amassed 421-5 in reply before declaring their first innings with debutant Yashasvi Jaiswal (171), skipper Rohit Sharma (103) and Virat Kohli (76) scoring bulk of their runs.

Having conceded a lead of 271, West Indies did even worse in their second innings when they were bundled out for 130.

Ashwin was the wrecker-in-chief again, claiming 7-71 even though team mate Jaiswal was adjudged player-of-the-match.

"Our bowling was superb. Bowling them out for 150 actually set the game for us," Rohit said after their victory.

"On that pitch, we knew we wanted to bat once, bat long."

The comprehensive defeat deepens the sense of gloom in the West Indies camp, who are smarting from their failure, for the first time, to qualify for this year's 50-overs World Cup in India.

Tagenarine Chanderpaul's was the first wicket to fall, succumbing lbw to Ravindra Jadeja with the score on eight before Ashwin secured his first victim of the second innings 14 runs later when home captain Kraigg Brathwaite was caught by Ajinkya Rahane.