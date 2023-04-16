    বাংলা

    Rublev downs Fritz to set up Monte Carlo Masters final clash with Rune

    Going into the semi-final Fritz had the upper hand with a three-match winning streak against Rublev, but it was the Russian who prevailed

    Reuters
    Published : 16 April 2023, 08:40 AM
    Updated : 16 April 2023, 08:40 AM

    Andrey Rublev moved into his third Masters final after fighting back from a set down in Monte Carlo to beat American Taylor Fritz 5-7, 6-1, 6-3 on Saturday to set up a showdown with Danish teenager Holger Rune.

    Going into the semi-final Fritz had the upper hand with a three-match winning streak against Rublev, but it was the Russian who prevailed in an encounter that was suspended for nearly two hours in the final set due to rain.

    "It was really tough against Taylor to whom I lost three times. Very tough for me mentally to play against him," fifth seed Rublev said.

    "But I started to feel I will have chances. And then we had a great match and I was able to win."

    Fritz started poorly and was broken in the first service game as the American stared quizzically at the surface he seemed to have mastered when knocking out defending champion Stefanos Tsitsipas, who was in the stands to watch the semi-final.

    Fritz quickly found himself 2-0 down and even smashed his racquet in frustration, but he turned things around by engaging Rublev in long rallies to set up searing winners to level the set at 3-3 and then again at 5-5 as the pair traded breaks.

    Rublev had the opportunity to serve for the set but Fritz converted his fourth consecutive break point to take the opener as his rattled Russian opponent requested a bathroom break before the second set.

    But as the sky grew overcast, Rublev was unstoppable in the second set as he fired 11 winners while Fritz lost his range and failed to convert any break points, making 17 unforced errors as the Russian forced the match into a decider.

    Fritz had the upper hand in the third, getting the crowd on their feet at one stage after the American won a gruelling point following a 40-shot rally, but Rublev hit straight back to break and level it and then take a 3-2 lead before the rain delay.

    It was Rublev who broke in the first game after they returned to hold the advantage while a frustrated Fritz's unforced error count only rose after the restart.

    Although Fritz saved three match points on serve, Rublev served to love in the next game, firing his 27th winner to move into the final.

    RUNE OUSTS SINNER

    The second semi-final also had a comeback win when 19-year-old Rune defeated Italian Jannik Sinner 1-6, 7-5, 7-5 to move into his second Masters final following his incredible run to the title in Paris last November.

    The match was played in tough conditions with wind and a rain break making things difficult, but it was one-way traffic in the opening set as Sinner won five games in a row from 1-1 to wrap it up in 31 minutes.

    Rune was leading 3-0 in the second when the match was interrupted by rain before they resumed under the lights.

    Sinner struggled after the break until he was backed into a corner at 5-2 and 30-0 down on serve before he sensationally rallied to level the set at 5-5.

    Despite Rune losing his composure and taking his frustration out on the chair umpire as well as the crowd with his shushing antics, he managed to take the second set and force a third.

    In a tense decider, the two youngsters were determined to hold serve, with Sinner saving five break points until the Italian cracked while serving to stay in the contest.

    Rune broke the 21-year-old to claim the win after nearly three hours on court and became the first teenager to reach the tournament's final since Rafa Nadal in 2006.

    Tennis
    RELATED STORIES
    Mintoo bags another master’s degree at 74
    Mintoo bags another master's at 74
    The eminent politician and businessman received a master’s degree in law from the Queen Mary University of London
    ATP Masters 1000 - Monte Carlo Masters - Monte-Carlo Country Club, Roquebrune-Cap-Martin, France - April 13, 2023 Italy's Lorenzo Musetti celebrates winning his round of 16 match against Serbia's Novak Djokovic
    Musetti stuns Djokovic to set up all-Italian clash
    claimed his 31st win of 2023 after saving two matchpoints in a dramatic tiebreak
    Tennis - ATP Masters 1000 - Monte Carlo Masters - Monte-Carlo Country Club, Roquebrune-Cap-Martin, France - Apr 11, 2023 Serbia's Novak Djokovic in action during his second round match against Russia's Ivan Gakhov
    Djokovic needs time to adapt after 'ugly' start on clay
    The Australian Open champion said the level of his tennis was "not very high" at the moment and he was not sure when it would pick up
    LaLiga - Real Madrid v Real Valladolid - Santiago Bernabeu, Madrid, Spain - April 2, 2023 Real Madrid coach Carlo Ancelotti before the match REUTERS/Isabel Infantes
    Real must deliver complete performance against Barca: Ancelotti
    Real centre back Eder Militao scored an own goal in the first half of last month's first leg, before Barcelona defended superbly to frustrate Ancelotti's side

    Opinion

    Adoption: a heavenly bliss
    Tasneem Hossain
    Who instigated Dr Imtiaz to malign Bangabandhu with a fake story?
    AHM Shamsuddin Choudhury
    The light of Easter
    Syed Badrul Ahsan
    Global diesel prices fall as economic slowdown intensifies
    John Kemp