Lazio go top with win over Parma as Roma rally to draw 3-3 at Napoli

Kenneth Taylor scores against Parma on Oct 25, 2026, taking Lazio to the top of the Serie A table. Instagram/official_sslazio

Kenneth Taylor scores against Parma on Oct 25, 2026, taking Lazio to the top of the Serie A table. Instagram/official_sslazio

Lazio climbed to the top of the Serie A table with a 2-1 home win over Parma on Saturday as AS Roma twice came from behind to secure a 3-3 draw with Napoli in a pulsating Serie A clash in Naples.

Lazio have 22 points from their eight matches this season and are three points clear of champions Inter Milan, who have played a game fewer and host Fiorentina on Sunday.

Lazio opened the scoring in the 50th minute as Kenneth Taylor netted his first goal of the season, before Parma's Diego Carlos put the ball into his own net trying to cut out a cross.

The visitors scored a late consolation through Simone Lontani.

Third-placed Roma trailed 2-0 and then 3-2 late on, so will be pleased with a point in Naples as they preserved their 15-game unbeaten run in Serie A that dates back to April.

Frank Anguissa’s spectacular overhead kick gave Napoli the lead and Scott McTominay doubled the advantage.

At that stage they were cruising, but two goals in four minutes from Matias Soule and Leonardo Balerdi drew Roma level.

When McTominay added his second in the closing stages the momentum swung back in Napoli’s favour, but Balerdi headed an equaliser for Roma with a minute remaining.

"We maintained roles, positions and our way of playing," Roma coach Gian Piero Gasperini told DAZN. "The goals were of quality. We are fine (with the result), with high morale.

"Balerdi knows football, has extraordinary energy and has been a great (loan) signing for us."

Douvikas Double

Two second-half goals from Anastasios Douvikas took Como to a 2-0 victory against Sassuolo as the Greek striker continued his red-hot form.

He has scored five goals in his last four games in all competitions and provided two clinical finishes in the box as Como climbed to fourth place with 17 points from their eight games. Sassuolo are in 14th.

"He (Douvikas) is growing in a way that could make him a very, very important centre-forward," Como coach Cesc Fabregas said. "In the last three years he has been one of those signings that has given a lot of satisfaction."

Bologna were 2-0 winners at Cagliari as they claimed their second victory of the season.

Defender Nicolo Casale scored his first goal in almost four years to give Bologna the lead before Federico Bernardeschi doubled the advantage for the visitors.

"It was a very difficult game on a tough pitch," Bernardeschi said. "These games are won with character. Cagliari made us suffer, but in the second half we reacted well."