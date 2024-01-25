Real Madrid overtake Man City as highest revenue-generating club: Deloitte

Real Madrid have overtaken Manchester City and topped the Deloitte Football Money League as the world's highest revenue-generating club in the 2022-23 season, with commercial revenue taking over as the largest income stream for teams.

The Spanish club, leaders for the first time since the 2017-18 season, generated total revenue of 831 million euros ($907.78 million), followed by City (826 million euros) and Paris St Germain (802 million euros).

Barcelona moved from seventh last year up to fourth, generating 800 million euros while Manchester United slipped one place to fifth as they made 746 million euros.