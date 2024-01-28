Keeper Gazzaniga shines as Girona reclaim topspot with win at Celta

Girona reclaimed top spot in LaLiga with a 1-0 win at Rafa Benitez's Celta Vigo on Sunday, thanks to a Portu strike early in the first half and to their goalkeeper Paulo Gazzaniga, who excelled for the unexpected season leaders.

Girona sit alone at the summit with 55 points after 22 games, one ahead of second-placed Real Madrid, who have a game in hand and face Getafe on Thursday. Real and Girona will clash at Santiago Bernabeu in two weeks.

Barcelona are a distant third on 44 points after enduring a traumatic 5-3 loss to visitors Villarreal on Saturday before their coach Xavi Hernandez announced he was stepping down as manager at the end of the season.