A police officer walks past people gathered outside the GB Della Porta-G. Porzio school following reports of bomb threats at schools across Italy, in Naples, Italy, Nov 11, 2026. REUTERS/Salvatore Laporta

A police officer walks past people gathered outside the GB Della Porta-G. Porzio school following reports of bomb threats at schools across Italy, in Naples, Italy, Nov 11, 2026. REUTERS/Salvatore Laporta

More than 10 schools in Spain's northwestern region of Galicia were evacuated on Wednesday after receiving false bomb threats by email, the National Police said, a week after thousands of schools in Italy were targeted by similar hoaxes.

The emails were sent directly to the schools, a police spokesperson added, without revealing their content. The spokesperson said authorities could not confirm the exact number of affected schools.

Specialised police units found no suspicious devices.

The threats were the latest in a series of hoaxes and cyberattacks that have also targeted supermarkets, blood banks, air traffic systems and broadcasters across Europe.

The Italian government said last week public buildings should be cleared only if there was concrete evidence of danger.

Authorities in Scotland, Northern Ireland and the Republic of Ireland said last week many schools had received similar threatening emails from abroad, but classified them as hoaxes and allowed classes to continue.

Some European officials suspect Russia may be behind a campaign of disruption to everyday life in European nations supporting Ukraine after Moscow's invasion. Russia denies involvement and accuses the West of a smear campaign.