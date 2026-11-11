November 11, 2026

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At least 300 Italian schools evacuated after email bomb alerts

The incident takes place amid growing alarm across Europe over hybrid warfare tactics aimed at civilian infrastructure

At least 300 Italian schools evacuated after email bomb alerts

Reuters

Published : 11 Nov 2026, 05:51 PM

Updated : 11 Nov 2026, 05:51 PM

At least 300 schools in Italy were evacuated on Wednesday after receiving the same bomb alert message, the education minister said.

The security alert came amid rising concerns in Europe about so-called hybrid warfare threats which have targeted supermarkets, blood banks, air traffic and TV broadcasters.

Italian Education Minister Giuseppe Valditara told the La7 TV channel that 300 schools had been affected by the bomb alerts, adding the number could rise.

"Following a nationwide bomb alert, we wish to inform you that all students have been taken to a safe area and remain under the supervision of teaching staff," one school in Rome informed parents.

The email was signed "Mikhail Andropov, leader of the Vilayat of Misoginistan," according to a government source with knowledge of the matter.

Italian police forces are investigating the matter, a spokesperson for Rome police said.

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