Published : 18 Nov 2026, 08:50 PM
Updated : 18 Nov 2026, 08:50 PM
Indonesia and China agreed on Wednesday four strategic partnerships worth $71.8 billion, including the development of 10 smart cities, according to a statement from Indonesia's presidential palace.
The agreement involves the development of 10 smart cities through a partnership between Indonesia's sovereign wealth fund Danantara and a consortium led by China's Shaanxi Construction Engineering Group Corporation Limited, with an investment of around $50 billion.
"It will become one of the most historic projects to be developed early next year," said Danantara CEO Rosan Roeslani.
Earlier this month, Danantara said it would develop a dozen smart cities across Indonesia, envisioned as modern, integrated urban areas combining residential communities, universities, hospitals, shopping centres and well-planned infrastructure.
The partnerships were agreed in China and witnessed by Indonesian President Prabowo Subianto, who was in the country to attend the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation summit in Shenzhen.
Other partnerships signed by Danantara included a $10 billion deal with Chinese appliance maker Hisense to establish laboratories and manufacture household appliances, and another $10 billion agreement on infrastructure financing cooperation with a consortium led by China's State Development and Investment Corporation (SDIC).
The fourth partnership involves coal-to-ethanol technology, with an investment of $1.8 billion. It brings together Indonesia's higher education ministry, state energy firm Pertamina and Beijing Petrochemical Engineering Co Ltd.