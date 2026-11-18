Myanmar Representative Daw Ei Ei Tin, Malaysia Foreign Minister Mohamad Hasan, Thailand Prime Minister Anutin Charnvirakul, Timor-Leste Prime Minister Xanana Gusmao, Vietnamese Prime Minister Le Minh Hung, South Korean President Lee Jae Myung, Japanese Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi, Philippines President Ferdinand Marcos Jr., China Minister of Agriculture and Rural Affairs Zhang Zhu, Singaporean Prime Minister Lawrence Wong, Brunei Sultan Hassanal Bolkiah, Cambodian Prime Minister Hun Manet, Laos Prime Minister Saleumxay Kommasith, and Indonesia Foreign Minister Arrmanatha Nasir pose for a group picture during the 29th ASEAN Plus Three Summit, part of the 49th ASEAN Summit, on Nov 17, 2026 in Manila, Philippines. Ezra Acayan/Pool via REUTERS

Myanmar Representative Daw Ei Ei Tin, Malaysia Foreign Minister Mohamad Hasan, Thailand Prime Minister Anutin Charnvirakul, Timor-Leste Prime Minister Xanana Gusmao, Vietnamese Prime Minister Le Minh Hung, South Korean President Lee Jae Myung, Japanese Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi, Philippines President Ferdinand Marcos Jr., China Minister of Agriculture and Rural Affairs Zhang Zhu, Singaporean Prime Minister Lawrence Wong, Brunei Sultan Hassanal Bolkiah, Cambodian Prime Minister Hun Manet, Laos Prime Minister Saleumxay Kommasith, and Indonesia Foreign Minister Arrmanatha Nasir pose for a group picture during the 29th ASEAN Plus Three Summit, part of the 49th ASEAN Summit, on Nov 17, 2026 in Manila, Philippines. Ezra Acayan/Pool via REUTERS

Indonesia and China agreed on Wednesday four strategic partnerships worth $71.8 billion, including the development of 10 smart cities, according to a statement from Indonesia's presidential palace.

The agreement involves the development of 10 smart cities through a partnership between Indonesia's sovereign wealth fund Danantara and a consortium led by China's Shaanxi Construction Engineering Group Corporation Limited, with an investment of around $50 billion.

"It will become one of the most historic projects to be developed early next year," said Danantara CEO Rosan Roeslani.

Earlier this month, Danantara said it would develop a dozen smart cities across Indonesia, envisioned as modern, integrated urban areas combining residential communities, universities, hospitals, shopping centres and well-planned infrastructure.

The partnerships were agreed in China and witnessed by Indonesian President Prabowo Subianto, who was in the country to attend the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation summit in Shenzhen.

Other partnerships signed by Danantara included a $10 billion deal with Chinese appliance maker Hisense to establish laboratories and manufacture household appliances, and another $10 billion agreement on infrastructure financing cooperation with a consortium led by China's State Development and Investment Corporation (SDIC).

The fourth partnership involves coal-to-ethanol technology, with an investment of $1.8 billion. It brings together Indonesia's higher education ministry, state energy firm Pertamina and Beijing Petrochemical Engineering Co Ltd.