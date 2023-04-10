Tiger Woods' Masters limps to an end with withdrawal

This tournament didn't end the way he hoped.

Woods withdrew from the Masters early Sunday with 28-plus holes still to play, citing his lingering right foot injury. Any hopes of that sixth green jacket evaporated after the second round, when his 73 followed an opening-round 74.

In a tournament marred by inclement weather and delays, Woods finished just seven holes on Saturday before the third round was suspended and decided to withdraw Sunday morning as he sat at the bottom of the leaderboard. He was visibly limping on Saturday as he tried to play through a driving rain.

"I am disappointed to have to WD this morning due to reaggravating my plantar fasciitis," Woods posted to Twitter. "Thank you to the fans and to @TheMasters who have shown me so much love and support. Good luck to the players today!"

The word couldn't have surprised those who watched him up close on the course on Saturday. He had two bogeys and two double bogeys and was 9 over par for the tournament and 6 over for the round through his first seven holes when play was called.

"He was limping bad," said Thomas Pieters, who was grouped with Sungjae Im and Woods in the third round, which they started on the 10th hole, per Sports Illustrated. "He looked fine at the start but then it progressively got worse. It looked painful when I saw him walking from the No. 15 to 16 tee box. I told my caddie, ‘He's not making it.' Obviously he's not getting to his left side. The shot he hit on 16, he's hanging back and the clubface takes over."