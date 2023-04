An emotional Biden tells Irish parliament: 'I'm home'

He acknowledged, however, that he was coming towards the end of his political career.

"I'm at the end of my career. Not the beginning. The only thing I bring to this career - and you can see, how old I am - is a little bit of wisdom." Biden, 80, has said he will run again in 2024 but has made no formal campaign announcement.

'THE REAL DEAL'

Biden quipped he did not want to go back to Washington while meeting fellow octogenarian, Irish President Michael D Higgins. Higgins previously hosted then-Vice President Biden at his residence in Dublin's Phoenix Park in 2016, and again in 2017.

Biden said he quoted the Irish proverb that "your feet will bring you where your heart is" when signing the visitors' book, and wrote that it was an honour to return to the home of his ancestors to celebrate all that binds Ireland and the US.

Higgins, who shares Biden's passion for Irish poems and has written many himself, presented the president with a vinyl copy of Patrick Kavanagh's poetry, which includes some of the poet's work read by U2 singer Bono, actor Liam Neeson and Higgins.

Known for frequently quoting Irish poet Seamus Heaney, Biden referenced the late Nobel Prize-winner again in parliament, this time with Heaney's wife, Marie, in attendance.

Biden, accompanied for some of his Dublin engagement by his son Hunter, sister Valerie and US Secretary of State Antony Blinken, further praised Irish-US ties at the banquet at St Patrick's Hall in Dublin Castle, an honour previously given to Queen Elizabeth II and US President Kennedy.

On Friday he returns to County Mayo on the west coast of Ireland to meet relatives from another side of his family, that of great-great-great-grandfather Edward Blewitt. He will also visit the Catholic shrine in Knock and make a public address in the town of Ballina to wrap up his tour.

"He's a real Irish guy. He's not like some of the presidents that you hear of that have Irish connections. This guy really has them," said Ballina publican Michael Carr, 52, as the town prepared for Biden's visit.

"He's the real deal."