    বাংলা

    An emotional Biden tells Irish parliament: 'I'm home'

    "Well mom, you said it would happen," he said looking skyward at the start of his speech, having met some of his late mother's distant relatives

    Reuters
    Published : 14 April 2023, 04:30 AM
    Updated : 14 April 2023, 04:30 AM

    US President Joe Biden told the Irish parliament he was "home" in an emotional address on the second day of a nostalgic three-day tour celebrating his Irish heritage as he geared up for a planned 2024 re-election campaign.

    "I'm home... I only wish I could stay longer," he said to applause and cheers in a packed chamber.

    On one of the longest foreign trips of his presidency, Biden became the fourth US president to address the parliament after John F Kennedy, Ronald Reagan and Bill Clinton. A state banquet was held for the president at Dublin Castle afterwards.

    "Well mom, you said it would happen," he said looking skyward at the start of his speech, having met some of his late mother's distant relatives on Wednesday.

    Biden began his trip on a more serious note in Northern Ireland, where on Wednesday he urged political leaders there to restore their power-sharing government with the promise of significant US investment.

    But as soon as he crossed the border after that speech, he shifted gear to folksy anecdotes of his Irish relatives and photo ops with enthusiastic locals.

    His great-great-grandfather Owen Finnegan left the Irish county of Louth for the United States in 1849. On Friday, Biden is to meet relatives from another side of his family in County Mayo on the opposite coast of Ireland.

    Providing plenty of images back home ahead of the 2024 election, Biden was pictured with a baby in the parliament, took selfies with reporters and got a sample of some Gaelic sports after a meeting Prime Minister Leo Varadkar.

    He acknowledged, however, that he was coming towards the end of his political career.

    "I'm at the end of my career. Not the beginning. The only thing I bring to this career - and you can see, how old I am - is a little bit of wisdom." Biden, 80, has said he will run again in 2024 but has made no formal campaign announcement.

    'THE REAL DEAL'

    Biden quipped he did not want to go back to Washington while meeting fellow octogenarian, Irish President Michael D Higgins. Higgins previously hosted then-Vice President Biden at his residence in Dublin's Phoenix Park in 2016, and again in 2017.

    Biden said he quoted the Irish proverb that "your feet will bring you where your heart is" when signing the visitors' book, and wrote that it was an honour to return to the home of his ancestors to celebrate all that binds Ireland and the US.

    Higgins, who shares Biden's passion for Irish poems and has written many himself, presented the president with a vinyl copy of Patrick Kavanagh's poetry, which includes some of the poet's work read by U2 singer Bono, actor Liam Neeson and Higgins.

    Known for frequently quoting Irish poet Seamus Heaney, Biden referenced the late Nobel Prize-winner again in parliament, this time with Heaney's wife, Marie, in attendance.

    Biden, accompanied for some of his Dublin engagement by his son Hunter, sister Valerie and US Secretary of State Antony Blinken, further praised Irish-US ties at the banquet at St Patrick's Hall in Dublin Castle, an honour previously given to Queen Elizabeth II and US President Kennedy.

    On Friday he returns to County Mayo on the west coast of Ireland to meet relatives from another side of his family, that of great-great-great-grandfather Edward Blewitt. He will also visit the Catholic shrine in Knock and make a public address in the town of Ballina to wrap up his tour.

    "He's a real Irish guy. He's not like some of the presidents that you hear of that have Irish connections. This guy really has them," said Ballina publican Michael Carr, 52, as the town prepared for Biden's visit.

    "He's the real deal."

    RELATED STORIES
    British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak and US Ambassador to the United Kingdom Jane Hartley greet US President Joe Biden next to Joe Kennedy upon Biden's arrival at RAF Aldergrove airbase in County Antrim, Northern Ireland April 11, 2023.
    Biden to pledge support for peace, investment in Belfast
    Biden said his priority was to help "keep the peace" as Northern Ireland marks the anniversary of the 1998 Good Friday Agreement
    U.S. President Joe Biden disembarks Air Force One upon his arrival at RAF Aldergrove airbase in County Antrim, Northern Ireland April 11, 2023.
    Biden arrives in N Ireland to mark peace deal anniversary
    Biden, who is fiercely proud of his Irish heritage, will spend just over half a day in the British-run region before travelling to the Republic of Ireland
    A US Army Black Hawk helicopter flies over the Rzeszow-Jasionka Airport as US President Joe Biden also arrives to visit Poland, amid Russia's invasion of Ukraine, near Rzeszow, Poland, Mar 25, 2022.
    Japan searching for 10 people aboard crashed helicopter
    The aircraft was patrolling the waters around Miyakojima during an aerial reconnaissance mission
    US President Joe Biden eats a cherry as he tours King Orchards with Michigan Governor Gretchen Whitmer in Central Lake, Michigan, US, July 3, 2021.
    Biden's strategic silence on Trump may be tested in days ahead
    Biden was continuing a strategy his White House has honed on Trump over two years - silence is golden

    Opinion

    Who instigated Dr Imtiaz to malign Bangabandhu with a fake story?
    AHM Shamsuddin Choudhury
    The light of Easter
    Syed Badrul Ahsan
    Global diesel prices fall as economic slowdown intensifies
    John Kemp
    World Day for Physical Activity and our role
    Asaduzzaman Khan