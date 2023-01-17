Muhammad Ali was 'The Greatest', in the ring and out

Jan 17 is the birthday of boxer Muhammad Ali, often referred to as ‘The Greatest’.

From a 12-year-old amateur to the greatest heavyweight of all time and an icon for change, Muhammad Ali conquered many worlds.

He blazed his own path, revolutionising the sport of boxing with his flair for showmanship. And then, when he was on top, he turned his back on the arena to stand for his principles.

Born Cassius Marcellus Clay Jr, Ali started his sports career with a bang, amassing numerous state titles and even attaining the light heavyweight gold medal in the 1960 Summer Olympics.

Inside the ring, he was a menace. Using an innovative and highly unorthodox style, Ali eluded opponents by staying light on his feet and punished them when they slipped.