Liverpool's season not one for history books, says Klopp

Liverpool's performance this season will not be one for the history books, manager Juergen Klopp said after Saturday's goalless draw at Crystal Palace dented their hopes of finishing in the Premier League's top four.

Liverpool were looking to bounce back after being thrashed 5-2 at home by Real Madrid in the Champions League on Tuesday but the Merseyside club were left frustrated at Selhurst Park as they struggled to find any rhythm.

Liverpool sit seventh in the league standings on 36 points, six points behind fourth-placed Tottenham Hotspur with a game in hand.