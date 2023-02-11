Turkish woman dies day after her rescue following 104 hours under quake rubble

A woman died in hospital on Saturday a day after she was pulled out of the rubble of a collapsed building in southern Turkey, where she had been trapped for 104 hours since Monday's devastating earthquake, rescuers said.

German rescuers pulled 40-year-old Zeynep Kahraman out of the rubble in the town of Kirikhan in southern Turkey on Friday. They hailed her survival a "miracle" as search and rescue efforts in the aftermath of the region's deadliest quake in decades kept turning up more bodies.

"We have just learned from the brother and sister that Zeynep sadly passed away in the hospital," said Steven Bayer, the leader of German International Search and Rescue team. "We have just informed the team that she has unfortunately passed away and are now processing this in the team."