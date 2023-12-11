    বাংলা

    UN appeals for $46bn to meet humanitarian needs in 2024

    Nearly 300 million people will require humanitarian assistance next year due to conflicts, climate emergencies and economic factors, the agency says

    Reuters
    Published : 11 Dec 2023, 09:47 AM
    Updated : 11 Dec 2023, 09:47 AM

    The United Nations on Monday appealed for $46 billion in funding for 2024 to help millions of people affected by humanitarian crises around the globe, including in the occupied Palestinian territories, Sudan and Ukraine.

    In its Global Humanitarian Overview for 2024, the UN Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs (OCHA) said that nearly 300 million people will require humanitarian assistance next year due to conflicts, climate emergencies and economic factors.

    That includes 74.1 million people in East and Southern Africa, a large portion of whom are affected by the crisis in Sudan.

    "We will target for our specific needs, for the agencies that I represent, 181 million of those 300," said UN aid chief Martin Griffiths.

    He said that other organisations, including the Red cross and national Red Cross societies, had made their own funding appeals.

    The humanitarian system is facing a major funding crisis, with just over one-third of the $57 billion required to provide aid funded last year, OCHA said in its annual assessment of global humanitarian needs.

    Griffiths described this as the "worst funding shortfall in years." He said it had been difficult to decrease the appeal for 2024 and ensure aid agencies were "realistic, focused and tough-minded" when assessing needs.

    "I think the Middle East as a whole and Gaza and West Bank are probably going to be the areas of greatest need," Griffiths said.

    "But Ukraine is going through desperate times and a war that will restart in full swing next year. It will need a lot of attention."

    RELATED STORIES
    Lowered beef prices bring relief
    Lowered beef prices bring relief
    The prices of beef has dropped across the capital with some sellers selling at Tk 600 per kg and others at Tk 595.
    Members of the Garda Public Order Unit detain a man, following a riot in the aftermath of a school stabbing that left several children and adults injured on O'Connell Street, in Dublin, Ireland Nov 24, 2023.
    Calm restored to Dublin streets after 34 arrested for riots
    The stabbing of three young children triggered violent riots in the Irish capital
    A medic runs as he carries an injured Palestinian child to ambulance in this screengrab taken from a video, in Gaza, October 9, 2023.
    ‘Gaza is being strangled’: why Israel’s evacuation order violates international law
    Evacuations in armed conflict are strictly governed by international humanitarian law, which seeks to balance military and humanitarian needs
    A view of Aleppo International Airport, in the aftermath of a deadly earthquake, Syria Feb 14, 2023.
    Israeli attack on Syrian Aleppo airport puts it out of service
    Sources have said strikes on the airports are intended to disrupt Iranian supply lines to Syria

    Opinion

    AI defined 2023. Bullets and ballots will shape 2024
    Why a murder plot will not turn the US away from India
    Accelerating change in ensuring sanitation in Bangladesh
    Jannat Adib Chowdhury
    Sunak gambles on return of Cameron