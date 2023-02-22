Seattle becomes first US city to outlaw caste discrimination after council vote

Seattle became the first US city to outlaw caste discrimination on Tuesday, after its local council voted to add caste to the city's anti-discrimination laws.

The move addresses an issue important to the area's South Asian diaspora, particularly the Indian and Hindu communities. India's caste system is among the world's oldest forms of rigid social stratification.

"The fight against caste discrimination is deeply connected to the fight against all forms of oppression," Kshama Sawant, an Indian American Seattle City Council member, said.

The caste system dates back thousands of years and allows many privileges to upper castes but represses lower castes. The Dalit community is on the lowest rung of the Indian Hindu caste system and have been treated as "untouchables."