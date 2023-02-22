    বাংলা

    Seattle becomes first US city to outlaw caste discrimination after council vote

    The move addresses an issue important to the area's South Asian diaspora, particularly the Indian and Hindu communities

    Reuters
    Published : 22 Feb 2023, 03:59 PM
    Updated : 22 Feb 2023, 03:59 PM

    Seattle became the first US city to outlaw caste discrimination on Tuesday, after its local council voted to add caste to the city's anti-discrimination laws.

    The move addresses an issue important to the area's South Asian diaspora, particularly the Indian and Hindu communities. India's caste system is among the world's oldest forms of rigid social stratification.

    "The fight against caste discrimination is deeply connected to the fight against all forms of oppression," Kshama Sawant, an Indian American Seattle City Council member, said.

    The caste system dates back thousands of years and allows many privileges to upper castes but represses lower castes. The Dalit community is on the lowest rung of the Indian Hindu caste system and have been treated as "untouchables."

    "Caste discrimination doesn’t only take place in other countries. It is faced by South Asian American and other immigrant working people in their workplaces, including in the tech sector, in Seattle and in cities around the country," Sawant said when her office introduced the proposal to ban caste-based discrimination in Seattle.

    Caste discrimination was outlawed in India over 70 years ago, yet bias persists, according to several studies in recent years, including one that found people from lower castes were underrepresented in higher-paying jobs.

    Even though India has banned untouchability, Dalits still face widespread abuse across that country, where their attempts at upward social mobility have at times been violently put down.

    Debate over the caste system's hierarchy is contentious in India and abroad, with the issue intertwined with religion. Some people say discrimination is now rare. Indian government policies reserving seats for lower-caste students at top Indian universities have helped many land tech jobs in the West in recent years.

    Activists opposing caste discrimination say it is no different from other forms of discrimination like racism and hence should be outlawed. US discrimination laws ban ancestry discrimination but do not explicitly ban casteism.

    RELATED STORIES
    Despite its poor reputation, Banglish is growing more popular. Can we use it without losing our identity?
    Can we use Banglish without losing our identity?
    Languages evolve, but we should take care to ensure these changes don't widen the disparities in Bangladeshi society
    Christine Sitiyan, a woman from the Samburu tribe who escaped from gender based violence, stands at the entrance of a traditional mud dwelling known as Manyatta at the Umoja village where men are restricted, in Samburu near Archers Post in the northern Samburu County, Kenya, Feb 7, 2023.
    Abused women find freedom in Kenyan village
    Rebecca Lolosoli and 15 other women came together to form Umoja -- which means unity -- a village where men are banned
    A North Korean boy holds a spade in a corn field in an area damaged by floods and typhoons in the Soksa-Ri collective farm in the South Hwanghae province Sept 29, 2011. REUTERS
    N Korean food shortage seems to be worsening: S Korea
    A local newspaper reported that North Korea has cut rations to its soldiers for the first time in more than two decades
    An employee cuts flowers inside a greenhouse, ahead of Valentine's Day, at the Eclipse Flowers farm, in Tocancipa, Colombia Jan 30, 2023.
    On Valentine's eve, two Russian newlyweds wait to be reunited
    Alexander and Varvara were forced to come up with a new wedding plan after Putin announced a mobilisation of 300,000 men last year to boost Russia's flagging military effort in Ukraine

    Opinion

    Toufique Imrose Khalidi
    Editor-in-Chief and Publisher