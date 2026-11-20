Bangladesh braces for another day of rain as Cyclone Akvan weakens over India

Rain is forecast in Bangladesh on Saturday too, under the influence of Cyclone Akvan, which has struck the Indian coast.

Meteorologist Bazlur Rashid of the Bangladesh Meteorological Department (BMD) told bdnews24.com around 1pm on Friday that the cyclone was crossing the coast and was over Odisha.

It will become a deep depression by the evening, bringing rain on Friday and Saturday before conditions clear on Sunday, headded

Asked about its impact on Bangladesh, the meteorologist said: “It will rain, nothing more.”

The India Meteorological Department said the cyclone crossed southern coastal Odisha and neighbouring northern coastal Andhra Pradesh between 8am and 9am Bangladesh time.

Winds blew at 70-80kph, gusting up to 90kph. At 9am, its centre was near Gopalpur on the Odisha coast.

It was expected to weaken into a deep depression within three hours before turning into a depression over the next six hours.

The BMD said light to moderate rain or thundershowers, with gusty winds, may hit most places in Rajshahi, Mymensingh, Dhaka, Khulna, Barishal, Chattogram and Sylhet divisions, and many places in Rangpur, over 24 hours from 9am Friday.

Moderately heavy to very heavy rain may fall in some places.

Rain is forecast across the country for 24 hours from 9am Saturday.

On Sunday, light to moderate rain is likely in many places in Rangpur, Rajshahi, Mymensingh, Barishal, Chattogram and Sylhet divisions, and a few places in Khulna and Dhaka.