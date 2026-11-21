Bangladesh braces for more rain as Cyclone Akvan weakens after landfall

Cyclone Akvan has weakened after crossing the Indian coast, but the Bangladesh Meteorological Department (BMD) has forecast more rain across most parts of the country on Saturday under its influence, with very heavy rain possible in some areas.

According to the department's Saturday morning bulletin, Dhaka recorded 22mm of rain in the previous 24 hours.

More rain or thundershowers are likely in the capital and surrounding areas during the six hours from 7am, while daytime temperatures may rise slightly.

The temperature in Dhaka was 22.3 degrees Celsius at 6am, with relative humidity at 97 percent.

The capital recorded a maximum temperature of 24 degrees Celsius on Friday, while Saturday's minimum was 22 degrees Celsius.

Under the nationwide forecast, rain or thundershowers accompanied by temporary gusty winds are likely in most places across the Rajshahi, Mymensingh, Dhaka, Khulna, Barishal, Chattogram and Sylhet divisions until 6pm on Saturday.

Many parts of the Rangpur Division may also experience rain or thundershowers.

Light to moderate rain is expected, with moderately heavy to very heavy rain possible in some areas.

Day and night temperatures are likely to remain largely unchanged across the country.

In a separate warning for inland river ports, the BMD said gusty or squally winds of 45-60kph could sweep across 12 regions between 5am and 1pm on Saturday, accompanied by rain or thundershowers.

The regions are Dhaka, Faridpur, Madaripur, Pabna, Tangail, Khulna, Barishal, Patuakhali, Noakhali, Cumilla, Chattogram and Cox's Bazar.

Inland river ports in these areas have been advised to hoist warning signal No. 1.

Rain began in Dhaka early on Thursday under the influence of Akvan and continued throughout Friday, causing difficulties for people travelling to different destinations.

The cyclone crossed the southern Odisha and adjoining northern Andhra Pradesh coasts of India on Friday morning.

In its evening bulletin, the BMD said the system had weakened into a deep depression.

The weather office's five-day forecast issued on Friday evening indicated that rainfall would begin to ease from Sunday evening.

Rain or thundershowers may continue in some places across the Mymensingh, Chattogram and Sylhet divisions, with isolated rain or thundershowers also possible in the Dhaka and Barishal divisions.

Weather elsewhere is expected to remain mainly dry.

The BMD has forecast mainly dry weather across the country from Tuesday evening, when nighttime temperatures may fall by 1-2 degrees Celsius.