LGBT rights yield to religious interests at US Supreme Court

In its decision permitting an evangelical Christian web designer to refuse service for same-sex weddings, the US Supreme Court again embraced an expansive view of religious interests at the expense of protections for LGBT people.

In a 6-3 ruling on Friday powered by its conservative majority, the court backed Lorie Smith, who owns a Denver-area web design business called 303 Creative. She sued Colorado's civil rights commission in 2016 because she said she feared being punished for refusing to serve gay weddings under a state law that bars businesses open to the public from denying goods or services to people because of race, gender, sexual orientation, religion and certain other characteristics.

The ruling, citing the US Constitution's First Amendment protections for free speech, stated that Colorado cannot force Smith to create speech she opposes.