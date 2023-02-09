In a first for India, transgender couple become biological parents

A transgender couple are the first in India to become parents biologically, after one of the partners gave birth on Wednesday in Kerala state.

The birth of the baby is a milestone for the South Asian nation, where transgender people continue to face discrimination and stigma despite being officially recognised as a "third gender" since 2014.

Both Ziya Paval, who was born a man, and her partner, Zahad, who was female by birth, were going through hormonal therapy to change their sex when they conceived.