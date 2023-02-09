    বাংলা

    In a first for India, transgender couple become biological parents

    The birth of the baby is a milestone for the nation, where transgender people continue to face discrimination and stigma despite being officially recognised as a ‘third gender’

    Reuters
    A transgender couple are the first in India to become parents biologically, after one of the partners gave birth on Wednesday in Kerala state.

    The birth of the baby is a milestone for the South Asian nation, where transgender people continue to face discrimination and stigma despite being officially recognised as a "third gender" since 2014.

    Both Ziya Paval, who was born a man, and her partner, Zahad, who was female by birth, were going through hormonal therapy to change their sex when they conceived.

    Zahad gave birth at a government hospital on Wednesday and, along with the newborn, is currently under observation in the hospital's intensive care unit.

    "I am so happy. Today is the day I got to hold my baby," Paval told Reuters partner ANI, smiling widely.

    The child "had some milk" and is "perfectly fine", with "no problems physically or mentally", she added.

    Zahad is 23 and Paval 21, according to local media. They declined to disclose the gender of the child.

