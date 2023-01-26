Europe moves towards trans self-ID despite controversy

But despite the growing acceptance of self-ID, the issue is proving controversial in Europe, echoing fierce and often polarised debate about transgender rights in the United States and Britain.

SINGLE-SEX SPACES, HORMONES

Some gender-critical voices, including feminists, say self-ID puts women at risk because it could be used by predatory men to gain access to single-sex spaces such as toilets or changing rooms.

"Now you have to shower next to a naked man because he says he's a woman," said Lidia Falcon, the president of Spain's Feminist Party, a small organisation that has grabbed headlines in recent months over its gender-critical views.

In Spain, the Senate is set to give final approval to a self-ID bill that was passed by the lower house in December. If it becomes law, anyone from the age of 14 will be allowed to change gender by self-declaration.

LGBTQ+ activists have celebrated the win, but criticised the Socialist party's (PSOE) decision not to support gender-neutral markers on identity documents for people who identify as non-binary - neither male or female.

"We won't give up, we will keep on fighting," said Darko Decimavilla, a non-binary activist in Madrid.

In Germany, the government's LGBTQ+ rights commissioner, Sven Lehmann, said the self-determination bill should be passed before the end of summer, but LGBTQ+ activists fear delays as officials seek to address growing concerns about the proposals.

"These concerns should be allayed in the course of the legislative process," a spokesman for the Justice Ministry said.

Critics including the far-right Alternative for Germany (AfD) party and the feminist magazine EMMA have argued that self-ID would erase what they see as biological facts.

Similar criticism has been voiced in Britain, where the government is invoking powers for the first time to veto a Scottish self-ID bill passed last month.

In Finland too, parliament is set to vote in the coming days on a self-ID bill for over-18s following a series of delays linked to objections over the legislation.

"Gender-critical voices have tried to limit the bill and slow it down," said Vilja Heikkila, a 21-year-old trans woman studying in Turku, in southwestern Finland.

Apart from their concerns regarding women's rights, self-ID critics also oppose minors being allowed to change their legal gender and say children are being pushed into hormone therapy and gender-affirming surgery before they are ready.

Heikkila, who had to wait four years until she got her new identity documents late last year, said self-ID will simply serve to separate the legal change from the medical transition - which will then be up to the individual.

Currently, the process depends on the country's specialist gender clinics, which have to issue a diagnosis of gender dysphoria and are not available in smaller cities.

If passed, Finland will become the latest country to scrap a sterilisation requirement to change legal gender, an obstacle trans people still face in European countries including the Czech Republic and Romania, according to advocacy group Transgender Europe.