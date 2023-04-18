Egyptian female Islamic chanters break into male-dominated field

Neaema Fathy became fascinated by a form of Islamic chanting known as "Inshad" after first hearing it at the religious festivals she attended as a child with her family in Egypt.

Then at the age of 17, her mother encouraged her to learn "Maqamat" - the art of singing Arabic music melodies which would prepare her for Inshad chanting. She sought help from singers from the Cairo Opera House.

Now 27, she is the founder of "Al Hoor" - an all female Islamic chanting troupe in Egypt.

"I felt women were underrepresented in this field and I wanted us to take part in developing the art form of chanting," she said. Inshad chants are songs that praise God or the Prophet and his family.