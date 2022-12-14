Spend less on Christmas, send difference to Ukrainians, pope urges

Pope Francis on Wednesday urged people to spend less on Christmas celebrations and gifts this year and send the difference to Ukrainians to help them get through the hunger and cold of winter.

The pope, who has been making appeals for Ukraine at nearly every public event since Russia invaded its neighbour in February, made the unscripted plea at the end of his weekly general audience.

"Brothers and sisters, I tell you, there is so much suffering in Ukraine, so much, so much," he said, adding that he wanted to draw attention to the particular problems Ukrainians will bear in the coming months.