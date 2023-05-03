Companies wary as Twitter checkmark policy fuels imposter accounts

"Without this verification, users have to do much more heavy lifting to try to ascertain whether the account is who they say they are," she said in an email.

In a move that furthered confusion, Twitter on Apr 22 appeared to give some high-profile users a verification mark.

Within the next 48 hours, all but 110 of the most-followed Twitter accounts suddenly had verification through Twitter Blue, indicating Twitter likely gifted the check marks, independent researcher Travis Brown told Reuters.

Neither Twitter nor Musk has commented on the return of the verification marks for a select few users.

An emailed request for comment to Twitter returned an automated reply with a poop emoji.

A fake account posing as Disney Junior UK, now a defunct TV channel, last week was issued a gold checkmark used for "verified organisations". The Walt Disney Co said it contacted Twitter and the account was suspended.

New York's MTA said last Thursday it "does not pay tech platforms" and would stop tweeting service alerts and information.

"The reliability of (Twitter) can no longer be guaranteed," the MTA said in a statement.

GRADUAL PULLBACK

Since the initial rollout of the Twitter Blue service in November, imposter tweets have spread harmful misinformation.

US drugmaker Eli Lilly and Co watched its stock tumble over 4% and was forced to apologise after a Twitter user impersonating its official account posted "insulin is free."

Imposter Twitter accounts also tarnished the online reputations of Lockheed Martin Corp and Nintendo Co Ltd. Last month, Twitter told advertisers in an email that businesses spending less than $1,000 per month on Twitter ads must be subscribed to Twitter Blue or pay to be part of the verified organizations program to keep running ads on the platform, according to Matt Navarra, a social media consultant who has worked with Meta and Mozilla.

Eric Yaverbaum, CEO of the New York-based PR agency Ericho Communications, said more brands are likely to pull away if Twitter does not implement a stringent user verification model.

"Brands have already stopped ads on Twitter, many won't come back, and I have a feeling more companies will put an end to advertising on the platform," Yaverbaum said in an e-mail to Reuters.

Some brands have already taken countermeasures against online impersonation by retaining the services of brand reputation management companies.

Social Impostor CEO Kevin Long said a number of factors attract online impersonators to a celebrity or brand.

"Just because you had - or will have - a blue verification mark does not deter the imposters from creating accounts," Long, whose company took down over 8,000 bogus accounts across major platforms, told Reuters in an email.

"The volume of imposter accounts seems to depend on several things -- Is the client doing a high profile event that week? Is the client in the news for some reason - good or bad? My experience is this is across all social platforms."