    বাংলা

    Only verified accounts can vote in Twitter polls from Apr 15, says Musk

    The CEO of the social media company also said only verified accounts will be eligible to be in Twitter's 'For You' recommendations

    Reuters
    Published : 28 March 2023, 03:15 AM
    Updated : 28 March 2023, 03:15 AM

    Elon Musk said on Monday only verified Twitter accounts would be eligible to vote in polls starting April 15, a move that the social media company's CEO believes will address advanced AI bot swarms.

    Musk also said only verified accounts will be eligible to be in Twitter's For You recommendations, which displays a stream of tweets from accounts on Twitter.

    Twitter did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

    Last year, Musk had said Twitter would restrict voting on policy-related polls to paying Twitter Blue subscribers.

    RELATED STORIES
    A view of the Twitter logo at its corporate headquarters in San Francisco, California, US Nov 18, 2022.
    Twitter lays off at least 50 in relentless cost cuts
    The job cuts impacted multiple engineering teams, including those supporting advertising technology, the main Twitter app as well as technical infrastructure to keep Twitter's systems up and running
    A view of the Twitter logo at its corporate headquarters in San Francisco, California, US October 27, 2022.
    Users will be able to appeal account suspension: Twitter
    Twitter said that going forward, it will take less severe action, in comparison to account suspension, such as limiting the reach of tweets that violate its policies
    A view of the Twitter logo at its corporate headquarters in San Francisco, California, US October 27, 2022.
    Turkey to re-enable Twitter access 'shortly': Musk
    Turkish people have taken to Twitter since the earthquake to post information about loved ones they cannot reach, reports of collapsed buildings in the area and coordination for aid
    A view of the Twitter logo at its corporate headquarters in San Francisco, California, US, Oct 28, 2022.
    Twitter to charge users to secure accounts via text message
    The company believes phone-number-based two-factor authentication is being abused by 'bad actors'

    Opinion

    The world of Buddhadeva Bose
    Syed Badrul Ahsan
    Celebrating the splendour of the surrounding
    Takir Hossain
    Bank rescue buys stability at a high price
    John Foley
    Equity for equality
    Tasneem Hossain