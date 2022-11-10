US election misinformation limited, not stopped, on social media: experts

The partnership said some Republican commentators may be holding back on spreading fraud claims in states such as Arizona because the party is expected to come out partially victorious in those places and such claims could undermine their positive results.

Efforts by election officials and online misinformation experts to push back on misleading narratives on social media appeared to have worked better than in 2020, also helping curtail spread of false claims, partnership researchers said.

Actions taken by the social media services have been patchy.

Both Facebook and Twitter have systems to add context from fact-checking organizations to posts describing debunked election conspiracies. But none of this context appeared along several posts reviewed by Reuters that insinuated fraud.

Facebook also aims to restrict the spread of conspiratorial content by recommending it less, and problematic posts found by researchers had no more than a few hundred likes. But the company declined to comment on how well the feature worked this election, citing the ongoing ballot counting.

Common Cause, which monitors social media for voter suppression efforts, said on Tuesday that Twitter had taken no action on posts that the organization had flagged as inappropriate.

Twitter, now owned by billionaire Elon Musk, laid off roughly half its staff last week, including many employees responsible for curating and elevating credible information on the service.

Twitter did not respond to a request for comment.

Twitter did suspend a user who on Tuesday posted a video claiming a masked man was “cheating in front of the cameras” at a polling station in Philadelphia.

Seth Bluestein, city commissioner of Philadelphia, had tweeted that the video is false.

“I personally visited the East Passyunk Community Center polling place today,” Bluestein wrote. “The interior shot is not of a Philadelphia polling location, as you can see in these photos I just took tonight. This is another example of dangerous misinformation.”