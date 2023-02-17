Astronomers marvel at 'perfect explosion', a spherical cosmic fireball

"Given the extreme nature of the physical conditions - far more extreme than a nuclear explosion, for example, with densities greater than an atomic nucleus, temperatures of billions of degrees and magnetic fields strong enough to distort the shapes of atoms - there may well be fundamental physics here that we don't understand yet," Watson added.

The kilonova was studied using the European Southern Observatory's Chile-based Very Large Telescope.

The two neutron stars began their lives as massive normal stars in a two-star system called a binary. Each exploded and collapsed after running out of fuel, leaving behind a small and dense core about 12 miles (20 km) in diameter but packing more mass than the sun.

Very gradually, they drew nearer to each other, orbiting at a speedy clip. Each were stretched out and pulled apart in the final seconds before the merger because of the power of the other's gravitational field. Their inner parts collided at about 25 percent of the speed of light, creating the most intense magnetic fields in the universe. The explosion unleashed the luminosity of about a billion suns for a few days.

The two briefly formed a single massive neutron star that then collapsed to form a black hole, an even denser object with gravity so fierce that not even light can escape.

The outer parts of the neutron stars, meanwhile, were stretched into long streamers, with some material flung into space. During the process, the densities and temperatures were so intense that heavy elements were forged, including gold, platinum, arsenic, uranium and iodine.

The researchers offered some hypotheses to explain the spherical shape of the explosion, including energy released from the short-lived single neutron star's enormous magnetic field or the role of enigmatic particles called neutrinos.

"This is fundamentally astonishing, and an exciting challenge for any theoreticians and numerical simulations," Sneppen said. "The game is on."