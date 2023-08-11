A frigid apocalypse doomed early humans in Europe

An examination of the record of human fossils and stone tools in Europe suggests a gap in human occupation of about 200,000 years starting 1.1 million years ago.

"If this is true, then Europe may have been recolonized around 900,000 years ago by more resilient humans with evolutionary or behavioral changes that allowed survival in the increasing intensity of glacial conditions," said University College London physical geography professor and study co-author Chronis Tzedakis.

The researchers reconstructed the ancient climate based on organic compounds left by tiny algae and pollen content in a deep-sea sediment core drilled off Portugal's coast that revealed temperature and vegetation changes. They ran computer simulations to gauge effects on human habitats, with average air temperatures dropping by about 8 degrees Fahrenheit (4.5 degrees Celsius).

Our evolutionary lineage split from the chimpanzee and bonobo lineage roughly 7 million years ago, with a succession of species then acquiring more human-like traits.

Fossils and stone tools indicate that Homo erectus established a foothold in Eurasia and later southern Europe relatively early in its history. Homo erectus remains are known in Georgia from about 1.8 million years ago, with stone tools in Italy and Spain about 1.5 million years ago, and incomplete human fossils, probably this species, in Spain about 1.4 and 1.2 million years ago.

The human species who subsequently colonized Europe proved more resilient amid persistent glacial conditions. Homo antecessor is known from fossils in Spain about 850,000 years old, with Homo heidelbergensis known from Germany about 600,000 years ago. Around 430,000 years ago, early Neanderthals are known from Spain.

Homo sapiens, arising in Africa more than 300,000 years ago, may have briefly appeared in Europe more than 200,000 years ago. But our main dispersal from Africa came only about 60,000 years ago. With Homo sapiens expanding throughout Europe, Neanderthals disappeared about 40,000 years ago.

"The study provides insights into the initial vulnerability of early human species to environmental changes and how eventually they adapted to increasing glacial climatic stress," Timmermann said.