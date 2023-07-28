Leaders and activists throng Baitul Mukarram as Awami League affiliates begin rally

Leaders and activists of the Awami League and its affiliated organisations have gathered at the Baitul Mukarram National Mosque in Dhaka for a 'peace rally', protesting the killings, conspiracies, and unrest orchestrated by the BNP and Jamaat-e-Islam alliance.
The event got underway with a cultural programme after the Jummah prayers on Friday.
Supporters of the Awami League and its affiliate groups from Dhaka and nearby areas began converging on the south gate of Baitul Mukarram from 11 am.
Awami League General Secretary Obaidul Quader is scheduled to attend the event as the chief guest, and other senior party leaders are also expected to be present.
The rally has been organised by the Jubo League, Chhatra League, and Swechchha Sebak League. The BNP is also holding a rally in Naya Paltan under its 'one-point' campaign to topple the government.
Security has been heightened across Dhaka in light of the duelling rallies.
Due to the scorching heat, leaders and activists who arrived at Baitul Mukarram in the morning stayed near the stage instead of taking their seats in front of it.
“We arrived at 12 pm on the orders of MP Gazi Golam Dastagir. We’re waiting near the stadium and will enter the venue a little later,” said Mabuz Hossain, who came to the rally from Narayanganj’s Rupganj.
Leaders and activists were also seen waiting at the Dhaka University campus, the TSC, Shaheed Minar, High Court intersection, Paltan, and Gulistan areas.