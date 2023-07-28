    বাংলা

    Leaders and activists throng Baitul Mukarram as Awami League affiliates begin rally

    Three affiliate organisations of the ruling party are rallying in protest against killings and unrest caused by the BNP and Jamaat-e-Islam alliance

    Staff Correspondentbdnews24.com
    Published : 28 July 2023, 09:13 AM
    Updated : 28 July 2023, 09:13 AM

    Leaders and activists of the Awami League and its affiliated organisations have gathered at the Baitul Mukarram National Mosque in Dhaka for a 'peace rally', protesting the killings, conspiracies, and unrest orchestrated by the BNP and Jamaat-e-Islam alliance.

    The event got underway with a cultural programme after the Jummah prayers on Friday.

    Supporters of the Awami League and its affiliate groups from Dhaka and nearby areas began converging on the south gate of Baitul Mukarram from 11 am.

    Awami League General Secretary Obaidul Quader is scheduled to attend the event as the chief guest, and other senior party leaders are also expected to be present.

    The rally has been organised by the Jubo League, Chhatra League, and Swechchha Sebak League. The BNP is also holding a rally in Naya Paltan under its 'one-point' campaign to topple the government.

    Security has been heightened across Dhaka in light of the duelling rallies.

    Due to the scorching heat, leaders and activists who arrived at Baitul Mukarram in the morning stayed near the stage instead of taking their seats in front of it.

    “We arrived at 12 pm on the orders of MP Gazi Golam Dastagir. We’re waiting near the stadium and will enter the venue a little later,” said Mabuz Hossain, who came to the rally from Narayanganj’s Rupganj.

    Leaders and activists were also seen waiting at the Dhaka University campus, the TSC, Shaheed Minar, High Court intersection, Paltan, and Gulistan areas.

    RELATED STORIES
    Supporters throng the area outside Baitul Mukarram National Mosque in Dhaka during a rally organised by the Awami League’s Dhaka Metropolitan South Unit on Wednesday, Jul 12, 2023.
    AL affiliates to rally at Baitul Mukarram
    The organisations did not get the green light to hold their event at the old trade fair venue, according to a ruling party official
    Ex-Chhatra League leader hacked to death in Dhaka
    Ex-Chhatra League leader hacked to death in Dhaka
    Waliullah Rubel was attacked by a group of assailants in Shahjahanpur while walking home from Rajarbagh
    Factions clash with chairs at Awami League rally in Dhaka
    Factions clash with chairs at Awami League rally
    A clash between two factions saw chairs being thrown around at the South Plaza of the Baitul Mukarram National Mosque
    Eid congregation at Baitul Mukarram
    Eid congregation at Baitul Mukarram
    Muslims in Bangladesh are celebrating Eid-ul-Azha. The Baitul Mukarram National Mosque held five congregations on Eid morning. With the Islamic holiday falling in the monsoon, incessant rain impeded b ...

    Opinion

    US sub visit to Korea signals rattled global nuclear nerves
    Peter Apps
    Chile's leftist leader Boric grapples with thorny tax reform
    Natalia A Ramos Miranda
    India's coal mining bet stumbles as banks weigh rising risks
    Roli Srivastava
    Apollo-11: a shining moment in history
    Syed Badrul Ahsan