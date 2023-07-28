Leaders and activists throng Baitul Mukarram as Awami League affiliates begin rally

Leaders and activists of the Awami League and its affiliated organisations have gathered at the Baitul Mukarram National Mosque in Dhaka for a 'peace rally', protesting the killings, conspiracies, and unrest orchestrated by the BNP and Jamaat-e-Islam alliance.

The event got underway with a cultural programme after the Jummah prayers on Friday.

Supporters of the Awami League and its affiliate groups from Dhaka and nearby areas began converging on the south gate of Baitul Mukarram from 11 am.