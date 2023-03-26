Khaleda to stay out of jail for 6 more months as govt extends suspended sentences

The government has once more extended the BNP Chairperson Khaleda Zia's suspended sentences in two corruption cases, allowing her to avoid jail time for a further six months.

The conditions for her suspended sentences have remained unchanged – the 76-year-old ailing former prime minister will continue receiving medical treatment at her home in Dhaka and will not be allowed to travel abroad.

The Security Services Division issued the order on the extension in a notice on Sunday, home ministry spokesman Sharif Mahmud said.

A special trial court in Dhaka sentenced Khaleda to five years imprisonment in February 2017 in the Zia Orphanage Trust graft case.