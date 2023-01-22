Gazipur’s suspended mayor Zahangir gets back Awami League membership

Zahangir became the first mayor of the Gazipur City Corporation in the 2013 election. He ran under the Awami League’s boat symbol in 2018 and won another term. He was also the general secretary of the Gazipur Metropolitan Awami League.

The Awami League expelled him in November 2021 for the “breach of organisational discipline and working against party interests” after an audio of his comments spread in late September. The local government ministry suspended him as mayor.

A man, purportedly Zahangir, is heard making derogatory comments in the audio clip on the three million martyrs and Bangabandhu’s role in the war. Awami League activists filed at least two cases against him over the remarks.