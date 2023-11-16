Obaidul Quader urges BNP to contest election

The BNP should change its stance of rejecting the election schedule, drop its demand for an election time caretaker government, and should contest the election instead, says Awami League General Secretary Obaidul Quader.

"Come, let’s contest a participatory election which is open for everyone. I urge the BNP to change its mind and take part in the election,” he said.

The general secretary, however, highlighted that the Awami League would remain firm on its rejection of the caretaker government.