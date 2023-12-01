'Election train won't stop' despite obstacles, says Quader

Awami League leader Obaidul Quader maintains that the upcoming 12th national elections will go ahead as planned, regardless of the obstacles facing the electoral process.

"The election train will not stop until it reaches its destination. No matter how many obstacles are placed, no one can stop it. The elections will happen," Quader said at a media briefing at the Awami League president's political office in Dhanmondi on Friday.

As the January 7 polls draw near, political tensions in Bangladesh is escalating, with the largest opposition group, the BNP, enforcing shutdowns and blockades in their push for the establishment of an election-time caretaker government. The party has insisted that it will not participate in the polls unless the Awami League government steps aside.