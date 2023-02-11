Dozens injured as BNP activists clash with police, AL supporters during protests

Dozens of people have been injured in clashes during the BNP’s anti-government protests in parts of Bangladesh, with rivals blaming each other for the latest bout of political violence.

The opposition activists clashed with police and members of the ruling Awami League in Jamalpur, Jashore, Natore, Narayanganj and Sirajganj on Saturday.

The BNP organised a march to protest hikes in the prices of power, gas and agriculture equipment and demand the release of party leaders and activists from jail.

Police stepped in to bring the situation under control in Jamalpur after skirmishes broke out between the BNP and the Awami League. Tensions ran deep as the ruling party announced rallies to counter the BNP’s campaign.

At least 40 people, including law enforcers, were injured in the clashes outside the Titpalla union council office during the BNP’s scheduled march. The police arrested six BNP activists, including Titpalla BNP General Secretary Hazrat Ali, with alleged ties to violence.

Kazi Shahnewaz, chief of Jamalpur Sadar Police Station, said the BNP activists attacked their Awami League counterparts who gathered for a “peace” rally at the Kamalkhan intersection.

Police fired 34 warning shots and six tear gas shells to control the situation, according to Shahnewaz.