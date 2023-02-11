Dozens injured as BNP activists clash with police, AL supporters during protests

Dozens of people have been injured in clashes during the BNP’s anti-government protests in parts of Bangladesh, with rivals blaming each other for the latest bout of political violence.
The opposition activists clashed with police and members of the ruling Awami League in Jamalpur, Jashore, Natore, Narayanganj and Sirajganj on Saturday.
The BNP organised a march to protest hikes in the prices of power, gas and agriculture equipment and demand the release of party leaders and activists from jail.
Police stepped in to bring the situation under control in Jamalpur after skirmishes broke out between the BNP and the Awami League. Tensions ran deep as the ruling party announced rallies to counter the BNP’s campaign.
At least 40 people, including law enforcers, were injured in the clashes outside the Titpalla union council office during the BNP’s scheduled march. The police arrested six BNP activists, including Titpalla BNP General Secretary Hazrat Ali, with alleged ties to violence.
Kazi Shahnewaz, chief of Jamalpur Sadar Police Station, said the BNP activists attacked their Awami League counterparts who gathered for a “peace” rally at the Kamalkhan intersection.
Police fired 34 warning shots and six tear gas shells to control the situation, according to Shahnewaz.
Wares Ali Mamun, co-organising secretary of the BNP’s local unit, blamed the Awami League for the attack that left at least 18 members of the BNP injured.
Wares added that police raided the homes of BNP activists to arrest them. He also alleged that Awami League members attacked BNP supporters in other areas, injuring 20-25 opposition members.
Jamalpur District Awami League General Secretary Bijan Kumar Chanda dismissed reports of attacks and accused the BNP of disrupting their rally in a planned manner.
In Jashore, BNP activists alleged their march was disrupted by police who clubbed their leaders in the Baulia area of Sadar Upazila.
Anindya Islam Amit, acting organising secretary of the party, said the leaders and members of the BNP gathered around 3 pm and began the march but were abruptly assaulted by police without provocation. He said such instances of intervention also occurred in different areas of Jhikargachha Upazila.
Superintendent of Police Belal Hossain denied beating up BNP leaders with sticks.
In Natore, BNP leaders alleged that their Awami League counterparts seized their stage. Shahidul Islam Bachchu, the acting convenor of Natore BNP, said party members built a stage in the Sadar Upazila’s Chhatni area around 10:30 am before BNP activists reached the venue.
Dulal Sarkar, president of the Awami League’s Chhatni unit, denied the accusations.
Shahidul also said Awami League leaders and members attacked his party colleagues at Naldanga Upazila’s Madhanagar Railway Station area around 10 am. He claimed that former Upazila Council chairman Shakhawat Hossain and several others were injured in the attack.
“At least 12 of our people were injured across the district,” Shahidul said. They came under attack in Naldanga and Singra upazilas, he said.
Md Abul Kalam Azad, chief of Naldanga Police Station, said: “The two sides got into an argument and police went there to normalise the situation.”
In Narayanganj, clashes between police and BNP members took place on the Dhaka-Sylhet highway around 1:15 pm.
Lutfur Rahman Abdu, former joint convenor of BNP’s Narayanganj district unit, said uniformed policemen, armed with batons, tear gas and rubber bullets, launched a sweeping attack as soon as the protesters reached the highway in the Panchrukhi area.
Among the injured, Satgram Union Jubo Dal leader Habib suffered an eye injury in a hail of rubber bullets and his condition was deemed critical, Abdu said.
Azizul Haque, chief of Araihazar Police Station, said BNP activists started pelting bricks when policemen asked them to get off the highway.
“We defended ourselves and were able to disperse the attackers after firing a few rounds of rubber bullets and tear gas canisters,” he said.
Azizul confirmed that a sub-inspector, an assistant sub-inspector and a constable were injured during the clashes. They were treated at Araihazar Upazila Health Complex.
No one was arrested immediately, but the police station chief said a criminal case would be filed.
Separate rallies held by the Awami League and the BNP in close proximity escalated into a skirmish in Sirajganj Sadar Upazila.
Supporters from both sides chased each other and threw brickbats during the brawl at Kalipara in Sadar Upazila’s Kaliaharipur Union around 11 am, said Sirajganj Sadar Police Station chief Humayun Kabir.
Police personnel were deployed at the scene. At least 11 motorcycles were vandalised and set on fire during the incident, Kabir said.
The Awami League supporters gathered at the Paikpara intersection to complete preparations ahead of a rally organised by the party. Meanwhile, BNP leaders and activists were on their way to join a protest march when the clash broke out. Police later brought the situation under control, according to witnesses.
After visiting the scene, Sirajganj-2 MP Habibe Millat blamed the BNP for the clash. For his part, Saidur Rahman, general secretary of BNP’s Sirajganj wing, denied Millat’s claim and blamed the ruling party supporters for the incident.
BNP’S MESSAGE TO POLICE
In the capital, senior BNP leaders joined Dhaka Metropolitan Police’s anniversary programme for what they said was to send a message amid arrests of opposition leaders and activists on charges of violence during protests.
Barkatullah Bulu, a vice-chairman of the party, said the message signalled that “police and the people are not opponents to each other.”
“We believe police will work to serve the people and for their security without taking a side.”
Bulu was accompanied by BNP Legal Affairs Secretary Kaiser Kamal. The BNP vice-chairman sat with Awami League lawmakers Elias Uddin Mollah and Habib Rahman, Jatiya Party MP Mashiur Rahman Ranga and Dhaka University Professor Zia Rahman.
Home Minister Asaduzzaman Khan shook hands with the BNP leaders and greeted them.