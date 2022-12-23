Quader vows to work for Awami League regardless of post

Awami League General Secretary Obaidul Quader says he will remain committed to serving the party even if it is in a different capacity.

On the eve of the party's 22nd National Council, Quader reflected on his two terms as general secretary and acknowledged that a few mistakes were made along the way.

Asked if he would continue in his current role in a new committee, he said, "Even if my role changes, I'll still be working for the party. If you want to work, there will be mistakes. I am not a perfect leader. I think it is impossible to be perfect. There will be mistakes. There are successes but there are also mistakes.