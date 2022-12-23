    বাংলা

    Quader vows to work for Awami League regardless of post

    No one is perfect, said Quader as he looked back on his two terms as the party's general secretary

    Staff Correspondentbdnews24.com
    Published : 23 Dec 2022, 09:57 AM
    Updated : 23 Dec 2022, 09:57 AM

    Awami League General Secretary Obaidul Quader says he will remain committed to serving the party even if it is in a different capacity.

    On the eve of the party's 22nd National Council, Quader reflected on his two terms as general secretary and acknowledged that a few mistakes were made along the way.

    Asked if he would continue in his current role in a new committee, he said, "Even if my role changes, I'll still be working for the party. If you want to work, there will be mistakes. I am not a perfect leader. I think it is impossible to be perfect. There will be mistakes. There are successes but there are also mistakes.

    "We will learn from our mistakes and try to rectify them together in the future. It doesn't matter who is in charge. Even if our responsibilities change, we will still be a part of this organisation."

    The road transport and bridges minister admitted that there may be a desire for change within the party ranks, which he believes is natural.

    “The ruling party often faces some problems. If someone is here today, he will want to stay. And someone new might also want to enter the fray. This often results in a conflict between different desires and causes a reaction among leaders and activists. This is the case everywhere. But these are minor problems.”

