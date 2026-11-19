Reports that Chief Justice Zubayer Rahman Chowdhury called the death sentence handed to Jamaat leader Abdul Quader Molla “the worst event in history” are “false and misleading”, the Supreme Court administration has said in a statement.

The attorney general and the chief prosecutor of the International Crimes Tribunal issued separate statements on Thursday, rejecting the reports.

The Supreme Court said the chief justice had made neither remark attributed to him: that “Quader Molla’s execution in a short verdict was the worst event in history” or that “the verdict sentencing Quader Molla to death was the worst event in history”.

Calling the reports “false, misleading and fabricated”, the administration said proper fact-checking could have prevented their publication.

Media outlets reported that the chief justice made the comment during a hearing on appeals by three men, including Aminuzzaman Faruk, sentenced to life in prison for 1971 war crimes.

The Supreme Court said its five-member full bench, led by the chief justice, heard the appeal, listed first on Thursday’s docket, in “SM Aminuzzaman Faruk and others versus the International Crimes Tribunal”.

Chief Prosecutor Aminul Islam, Additional Attorney General Mohammad Anik Rushd Haq and other state lawyers attended. Only people connected with the proceedings were in the courtroom, it said.

The chief justice made no such comment, it said, warning that the reports could create “confusion” about the highest court and damage its “dignity and image”. Publishing “false and misleading” reports about the court could amount to contempt, it cautioned.

On Feb 12, 2024, the tribunal sentenced Aminuzzaman Faruk, Mokhlesur Rahman alias Tara and AKM Akram Hossain, all from Sherpur’s Nakla Upazila, to life imprisonment for 1971 war crimes.

Investigators submitted their report on Jul 26, 2017. The men appealed, and Thursday’s hearing concerned their appeals.

In a separate statement, Chief Prosecutor Aminul Islam also called the reports “false and misleading”. He said he had personally attended hearings in the case on Nov 18 and 19.

“The chief justice did not make any comment that sentencing Quader Molla to death in a short verdict was the worst event in history,” he said.

Dismayed that the chief justice had been “misquoted”, Aminul urged the outlets to withdraw the reports.

The attorney general’s office accused media outlets of presenting the chief justice’s remarks in a “distorted, exaggerated and partial” manner.

It said misrepresenting the chief justice’s words could undermine the Supreme Court’s authority, judicial independence, the rule of law and public confidence in the justice system. It urged outlets and social media platforms to remove the reports and publish corrections.

Late on Thursday, defence lawyer Shishir Monir told journalists he had represented the defendants and heard no such comment.

“This report should be withdrawn,” he said.