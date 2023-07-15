BNP threatens to snub general vote under Awami League govt

The BNP has told the visiting Election Exploratory Mission of the European Union that it will not participate in the upcoming general election if it is held under the ruling Awami League government.

The party held a meeting with EU representatives at the BNP chairperson's Gulshan office on Saturday morning.

The BNP delegation was headed by Secretary General Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir. He was accompanied by five other leaders of the party.

“The EU delegation has expressed concerns about the upcoming national election in Bangladesh. We told them that there is no question of attending polls under the current regime. It’s not possible," Amir Khosru Mahmud Chowdhury, BNP standing committee member, said.