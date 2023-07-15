BNP threatens to snub general vote under Awami League govt

The BNP has told the visiting Election Exploratory Mission of the European Union that it will not participate in the upcoming general election if it is held under the ruling Awami League government.
The party held a meeting with EU representatives at the BNP chairperson's Gulshan office on Saturday morning.
The BNP delegation was headed by Secretary General Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir. He was accompanied by five other leaders of the party.
“The EU delegation has expressed concerns about the upcoming national election in Bangladesh. We told them that there is no question of attending polls under the current regime. It’s not possible," Amir Khosru Mahmud Chowdhury, BNP standing committee member, said.
Since the abolition of the caretaker government system a decade ago, there has been opposition to the election-time government in Bangladeshi politics.
The BNP boycotted the 10th parliamentary election in 2014 as it was not held under a non-partisan government. In 2018, the BNP participated in the 11th parliamentary election but rejected the results, citing 'vote rigging'.
The six-member exploratory mission is visiting Bangladesh to check the feasibility of sending observers for the next national election slated to be held either at the end of this year or the beginning of next year.
The EU delegation is scheduled to meet with the ruling Awami League at the Sheraton Hotel in Banani later in the day.
It will also sit down with the Jatiya Party, the main opposition party in the parliament, and Jamaat-e-Islami.
The EU representatives began their Dhaka trip on Jul 8 and will be in the country until Jul 23.
Earlier, the panel sat down with the Election Commission and held a meeting with Information Minister Hasan Mahmud.