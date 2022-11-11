Crowds converge on Suhrawardy Udyan for Jubo League's golden jubilee rally

The historic Suhrawardy Udyan area in Dhaka is bustling with leaders and activists of the Jubo League as the organisation marks its golden jubilee with a grand rally.

Ahead of the rally, slated to start at 2:30 pm on Friday, youth leaders and activists from various parts of Dhaka, distinguished by different coloured T-shirts, paraded down to the venue in processions while holding placards and playing music.

Supporters carried images of Jubo League's leaders and leadership hopefuls from parts of the country as they converged on Suhrawardy Udyan.

Roads and dividers in the capital have been decorated with national and Jubo League flags. A massive pavillion has been set up at the park, with Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina scheduled to attend the gathering as the chief guest.

This is the first political gathering that the Awami League chief is attending since the start of the coronavirus pandemic.

All four corners of the park, including Gulistan's Zero Point, Matsya Bhaban, Shahbagh, Kakrail, Segunbagicha, Elephant Road, TSC of Dhaka University are teeming with boisterous activists.

Members of other Awami League affiliate organisations are also joining the rally. The Awami League has already announced its intention to solidify its foothold in the political arena through this rally.

Around 1 million leaders and activists are set to attend the rally, according to the Jubo League.

The organisation's Chairman Sheikh Fazle Shams Parash said that he hopes Suhrawardy Udyan will turn into a sea of ​​people ahead of the event.

The Ramna Gate is being used as the VIP entrance for the rally.

Activists are also streaming into the venue through the Raju Memorial Gate, Metro Rail Station Gate and Ramna Kali Mandir Gate, with members of law enforcement conducting security checks.

Jubo League, the Awami League's youth affiliate, was established on Nov 11, 1972 under the direction of Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman. Fifty years on, Parash, the son of the Jubo League's founder Sheikh Sheikh Fazlul Haq Mani, is now leading the organisation.