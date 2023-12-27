    বাংলা

    Quader says European Union observers asked who the opposition will be after election

    EU election observers meet Obaidul Quader in Dhaka

    Staff Correspondentbdnews24.com
    Published : 26 Dec 2023, 06:59 PM
    Updated : 26 Dec 2023, 06:59 PM

    A delegation of European Union observers are curious who the opposition will be in Bangladesh after the parliamentary polls, according to Obaidul Quader.

    The team of four met the Awami League general secretary at the ruling party’s Dhaka Unit office in Tejgaon on Tuesday ahead of the Jan 7 vote amid the BNP’s boycott.

    Quader said the EU observers mostly listened from the Awami League about its views on the BNP’s boycott, preparations for the election and other issues.

    “We said the results will tell us who the opposition will be.”

    The Awami League said it is confident that the turnout will be satisfactory as a record number of 1,896 candidates, including those from 27 registered political parties, are contesting the election.

    “They [EU observers] have taken this matter positively," he added.

