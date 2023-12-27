Quader says European Union observers asked who the opposition will be after election

A delegation of European Union observers are curious who the opposition will be in Bangladesh after the parliamentary polls, according to Obaidul Quader.

The team of four met the Awami League general secretary at the ruling party’s Dhaka Unit office in Tejgaon on Tuesday ahead of the Jan 7 vote amid the BNP’s boycott.

Quader said the EU observers mostly listened from the Awami League about its views on the BNP’s boycott, preparations for the election and other issues.