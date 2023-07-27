Awami League affiliates to hold Friday's rally at Baitul Mukarram

The three affiliates of the ruling Awami League have decided to switch the location of their rally on Friday back to the south gate of the Baitul Mukarram National Mosque in Dhaka.
“We sought permission to hold the peace rally at the south gate of the Baitul Mukarram. The Jubo League, Chhatra League, and Swechchha Sebak League will all participate and the necessary preparations have been made. The rally will take place at 3 pm,” said Jubo League General Secretary Mainul Hasan Nikhil on Thursday.
With the political landscape heating up ahead of the upcoming 12th general election, the BNP announced a rally for Thursday as part of their one-point movement to oust the Awami League government.
The Jubo League, the youth affiliate of the Awami League, then pushed back their rally, originally planned for Monday, to Thursday. The organisation said the date was changed in an effort to prevent the BNP from creating ‘anarchy’.
Later, the Chhatra League and Swechchha Sebak League joined the programme and decided to hold a peace rally together at the south gate of the Baitul Mukarram on Thursday.
However, the Awami League affiliates did not get permission from the authorities to use their desired venue. Meanwhile, the Dhaka Metropolitan Police also asked the BNP to hold their event at the Golapbagh ground, but the party didn’t agree to it.
The ruling party affiliates also began to look for an alternate location for the rally and picked the old Dhaka Trade Fair grounds.
But the Special Security Force did not allow the ruling party affiliates to use old trade fair grounds as the president is scheduled to attend a programme with Supreme Court judges in the area, according to Biplob Barua, the Awami League's office secretary.
Nikhil said the organisations are keen to prevent any unrest in the capital. But they had to change the venue once again due to the security risks stemming from two political rivals holding rallies just one and a half kilometres away from each other.
Earlier on Jul 12, the BNP held a rally at Naya Paltan, while the Awami League held theirs at the south gate of Baitul Mukarram.