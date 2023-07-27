Awami League affiliates to hold Friday's rally at Baitul Mukarram

The three affiliates of the ruling Awami League have decided to switch the location of their rally on Friday back to the south gate of the Baitul Mukarram National Mosque in Dhaka.

“We sought permission to hold the peace rally at the south gate of the Baitul Mukarram. The Jubo League, Chhatra League, and Swechchha Sebak League will all participate and the necessary preparations have been made. The rally will take place at 3 pm,” said Jubo League General Secretary Mainul Hasan Nikhil on Thursday.

With the political landscape heating up ahead of the upcoming 12th general election, the BNP announced a rally for Thursday as part of their one-point movement to oust the Awami League government.