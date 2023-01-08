    বাংলা

    Hasina warns BNP against violent protests

    She says the government will allow the BNP to protest peacefully without any obstruction

    Gopalganj Correspondentbdnews24.com
    Published : 7 Jan 2023, 08:24 PM
    Updated : 7 Jan 2023, 08:24 PM

    Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina has said the government will allow the BNP to protest peacefully without any obstruction, but the party will face tough consequences if its movement turns violent.

    “We won’t obstruct their movement, but if they carry out acts of sabotage in a bid to damage Bangladesh’s socio-economic development, the people will respond accordingly,” she said on Saturday.

    The prime minister was speaking in a joint meeting of the ruling Awami League’s newly elected Central Working Committee, National Committee and Advisory Council in Gopalganj’s Tungipara on the final day of her two-day visit to her home district.

    Hasina referred to the firebombings of buses during the BNP’s protests after the 2014 elections, and warned the party of “a befitting lesson if it resorts to deadly protests again”.

    She said the BNP wants to usurp power in a “different way after measuring its strength through the 2008 elections where it won 29 seats only”.

    “We won’t let anyone play with the country. The country will go forward in the spirit of the Liberation War. Let us take a vow that all the Awami League leaders and workers will be stay vigilant so that no one can obstruct Bangladesh’s socioeconomic development.”

