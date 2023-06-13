Election Commission pleased with Khulna, Barishal polls, faces new test in Sylhet, Rajshahi

“We received positive news from the media and other sources. The elections were peaceful, except for some isolated incidents. This has raised hopes,” he said.

Amid a boycott by the BNP and its allies, the Gazipur City Corporation polls last month drew attention due to the rivalry between Awami League candidate Azmat Ullah Khan and expelled leader Zahangir Alam, whose mother joined the race in his stead as his candidacy was declared invalid because he was the guarantor of a defaulted loan.

His mother Jayeda Khaton, a novice in politics, stunned heavyweight Azmat after a campaign spearheaded by Zahangir.

The turnout was 48 percent in Gazipur. In Khulna and Barishal, the turnout was 48 percent and 51 percent, respectively.

Awami League leader Talukder Abdul Khaleque was reelected mayor of Khulna while Abul Khaer Abdullah aka Khokon Serniabat, a newcomer in politics but relative of Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina, triumphed in Barishal despite a division in the local unit of the party.

Before the ongoing round of city corporation elections began in Gazipur, election analyst Abdul Alim said: “The acceptability of an election takes a hit when a party stays away. Even so, we can call it an inclusive election if voters can cast their ballots freely and the EC takes visible action against irregularities.”

“The national election will be held soon. The commission will be in a comfortable position if it can give us a good election, even if that is not inclusive.”

The Islami Andolan Bangladesh’s decision to reject the results in Khulna and Barishal, and to pull out of the races in Rajshahi and Sylhet due to alleged violence and irregularities, has overshadowed the achievements of the EC.