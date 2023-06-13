Election Commission pleased with Khulna, Barishal polls, faces new test in Sylhet, Rajshahi

After overseeing largely peaceful elections in Gazipur, the Election Commission has gained in confidence following the polls to Khulna and Barishal city corporations, with a new test ahead in Sylhet and Rajshahi before the general election.
Observers see the elections to the five city corporations as an opportunity for the Kazi Habibul Awal-led EC to gain trust of voters and political parties before the parliamentary polls scheduled to be held by the end of 2023 or early 2024.
“We’re very satisfied. People, the voters, the candidates and the representatives of the media are satisfied,” Chief Election Commissioner Awal said after the end of voting through electronic machines in Khulna and Barishal on Monday.
“We received positive news from the media and other sources. The elections were peaceful, except for some isolated incidents. This has raised hopes,” he said.
Amid a boycott by the BNP and its allies, the Gazipur City Corporation polls last month drew attention due to the rivalry between Awami League candidate Azmat Ullah Khan and expelled leader Zahangir Alam, whose mother joined the race in his stead as his candidacy was declared invalid because he was the guarantor of a defaulted loan.
His mother Jayeda Khaton, a novice in politics, stunned heavyweight Azmat after a campaign spearheaded by Zahangir.
The turnout was 48 percent in Gazipur. In Khulna and Barishal, the turnout was 48 percent and 51 percent, respectively.
Awami League leader Talukder Abdul Khaleque was reelected mayor of Khulna while Abul Khaer Abdullah aka Khokon Serniabat, a newcomer in politics but relative of Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina, triumphed in Barishal despite a division in the local unit of the party.
Before the ongoing round of city corporation elections began in Gazipur, election analyst Abdul Alim said: “The acceptability of an election takes a hit when a party stays away. Even so, we can call it an inclusive election if voters can cast their ballots freely and the EC takes visible action against irregularities.”
“The national election will be held soon. The commission will be in a comfortable position if it can give us a good election, even if that is not inclusive.”
The Islami Andolan Bangladesh’s decision to reject the results in Khulna and Barishal, and to pull out of the races in Rajshahi and Sylhet due to alleged violence and irregularities, has overshadowed the achievements of the EC.
ISLAMI ANDOLAN FACTOR
Not everyone was happy with the elections though.
The Islami Andolan announced its decisions and demanded resignation of CEC Awal after its candidate, Mufti Syed Fayjul Karim, a member of the Charmonai Peer’s family, was attacked during voting in Barishal.
The party also alleged that the Awami League took control of the voting booths to carry out irregularities.
The vote was cast for Awami League candidate Khaleque even though Islami Andolan supporters were pressing the button for their party candidate, alleged Abdul Awal, the Islamist party’s candidate in Khulna, without giving any information to back his claim.
The situation took a turn for the worse when the news of the attack on Fayjul spread. The supporters of Islami Andolan then started to gather at Kashipur Bazar area on the Dhaka-Barishal Highway brandishing sticks, police said.
At one point, hundreds of people tried to march into the city from there, but police stood in their way, assuring them of swift arrest of those responsible for the attack on their candidate. The protesters were shouting anti-government slogans at the time.
Police said they brought the situation under control and stopped the Islami Andolan activists from entering the city.
The Barishal chapter of the Awami League refuted allegations that its activists were involved in an attack on Fayjul, saying it was “uncalled for”.
The local leaders of the ruling party also questioned his supporters’ attempts to enter the city with “weapons and sticks” during the polls.
‘HAS HE DIED?’
CEC Awal said the EC ordered firm action against those responsible for the attack on Fayjul, but claimed the incident did not affect voting.
“We’ve seen and heard that the Islami Andolan candidate in Barishal was hit slightly. It led to some tension, which might have persisted. We’ve said such violence must not take place,” he said, adding that the authorities were prepared to prevent possible violence after the announcement of results.
Asked if the election can be called peaceful even after a mayoral candidate was attacked, Awal said: “It’s a relative matter that a candidate was left in a bloodied state. Has he died? We haven’t seen blood. What we’ve heard is that someone punched him from behind.
“He also said voting was not hampered, but he was attacked. We also got news that voting was not hampered.”
The CEC said they communicated with the local officials of police and the administration.
“Police have taken steps to find out who was responsible for the incident. We’ll get more information later. Those responsible for the incident will surely face action.”
Police detained a person identified only as Swapan, 45, over the attack on Fayjul, but did not give details.