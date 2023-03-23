Election Commission invites opposition BNP to talks again ahead of parliamentary polls

The Election Commission has invited the BNP to a fresh dialogue ahead of the next parliamentary polls as the opposition party has been refusing to sit with the current EC for talks.

EC Secretary Md Jahangir Alam said they sent a letter to the party’s Secretary General Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir on Thursday.

Jahangir declined to reveal the content of the letter, but Election Commissioner Ahsan Habib Khan said the BNP and other political parties that did not participate in talks with the current EC have been invited again.