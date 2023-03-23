    বাংলা

    Election Commission invites opposition BNP to talks again ahead of parliamentary polls

    The opposition party has so far refused to sit with the current EC for a dialogue

    Senior Correspondentbdnews24.com
    Published : 23 March 2023, 04:11 PM
    Updated : 23 March 2023, 04:11 PM

    The Election Commission has invited the BNP to a fresh dialogue ahead of the next parliamentary polls as the opposition party has been refusing to sit with the current EC for talks. 

    EC Secretary Md Jahangir Alam said they sent a letter to the party’s Secretary General Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir on Thursday.

    Jahangir declined to reveal the content of the letter, but Election Commissioner Ahsan Habib Khan said the BNP and other political parties that did not participate in talks with the current EC have been invited again.

    The Kazi Habibul Awal-led EC held several rounds of dialogue with the political parties since it took charge in early 2022.

    The BNP and its allies did not join the dialogue, reiterating their demand for the resignation of the Awami League government and the installation of an election-time caretaker administration.

    CEC Awal had said they did not have the authority to decide about an election-time government and would continue calling for talks with the BNP and its allies.

    The ruling party said the polls would be held under the Awami League government as the constitution does not allow an un-elected administration in power.

    RELATED STORIES
    Asia Cup - India v Sri Lanka - Dubai International Cricket Stadium, Dubai, United Arab Emirates - September 6, 2022 India's Rohit Sharma celebrates reaching his half century REUTERS/Christopher Pike
    Rohit wants India's IPL players to manage workload ahead of World Cup
    Rohit acknowledged that IPL sides will look to field their best team in every match
    Puffed rice factory busy ahead of Ramadan
    Puffed rice factory busy ahead of Ramadan
    The puffed rice factory in Narayanganj’s Pagla area has stepped up production to meet the rising demand during the Islamic month of Ramadan. Each factory is producing 50 kg sacks of puffed rice that s ...
    Watermelons at Wiseghat
    Watermelons at Wiseghat
    Watermelon is growing ahead of the usual season at Old Dhaka’s Wiseghat, where the Buriganga River flows. Plenty of the summer fruit is being brought to the noted trading spot by launch and trawler fr ...
    Murder suspect Arav Khan hasn't been arrested in Dubai: state minister
    Arav hasn't been arrested in Dubai: state minister
    Dubai police have kept him under surveillance after Interpol issued a red notice against him, says the Bangladesh ambassador in Abu Dhabi

    Opinion

    The world of Buddhadeva Bose
    Syed Badrul Ahsan
    Celebrating the splendour of the surrounding
    Takir Hossain
    Bank rescue buys stability at a high price
    John Foley
    Equity for equality
    Tasneem Hossain