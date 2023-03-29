    বাংলা

    Ex-Awami League MP Azizul marries the plaintiff. Then he gets acquitted of fraud charges

    Court Correspondent
    Published : 29 March 2023, 02:27 PM
    Updated : 29 March 2023, 02:27 PM

    A Dhaka court has acquitted former Awami League MP Azizul Haque Arzu of charges of marriage fraud after he wedded the woman who brought the charges against him.

    Judge Begum Shamsunnahar of Dhaka Women and Children Repression Prevention Tribunal-5 passed the order on Wednesday.

    The Denmohor, an obligation in the form of money or possessions paid by the groom to the bride, was set at Tk 5 million for the marriage.

    On Mar 13, the court granted the former Pabna-2 MP bail on the condition that he tie the knot with the plaintiff.

    “The accused married the plaintiff following the court’s condition and they are living together now. So the plaintiff has no objection if the accused is acquitted now,” defence lawyer Nazib Ullah Hiru said.

    The woman, an apprentice lawyer, filed the case in April last year bringing charges of marriage through fraud by concealing identity and denying paternity of a child.

    The court ordered the Police Bureau of Investigation to look into the matter. The PBI submitted a report on Jan 5, finding evidence of truth in the allegations.

    The judge then issued an arrest warrant against Azizul who surrendered to the court and sought bail on Feb 22. The court turned down the plea and sent him to jail.

