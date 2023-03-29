Ex-Awami League MP Azizul marries the plaintiff. Then he gets acquitted of fraud charges

The Denmohor, an obligation in the form of money or possessions paid by the groom to the bride, was set at Tk 5 million for the marriage.

On Mar 13, the court granted the former Pabna-2 MP bail on the condition that he tie the knot with the plaintiff.

“The accused married the plaintiff following the court’s condition and they are living together now. So the plaintiff has no objection if the accused is acquitted now,” defence lawyer Nazib Ullah Hiru said.