BNP leaders and activists converge on Dhaka's Suhrawardy Udyan ahead of 'youth rally'

Leaders and activists from three of the BNP's affiliates -- Jubo Dal, Chhatra Dal and Swechchha Sebak Dal -- have started pouring into Dhaka’s Suhrawardy Udyan ahead of the party’s ‘youth rally’.

The event on Saturday will draw the curtain on a nationwide campaign by the youth-based organisations under which, similar gatherings were held in five other cities across the country over the past month.