    BNP leaders and activists converge on Dhaka's Suhrawardy Udyan ahead of 'youth rally'

    The leaders and activists from the party’s three youth-based wings are gearing up for the event in the capital

    Published : 22 July 2023, 07:57 AM
    Updated : 22 July 2023, 07:57 AM

    Leaders and activists from three of the BNP's affiliates -- Jubo Dal, Chhatra Dal and Swechchha Sebak Dal -- have started pouring into Dhaka’s Suhrawardy Udyan ahead of the party’s ‘youth rally’.

    The event on Saturday will draw the curtain on a nationwide campaign by the youth-based organisations under which, similar gatherings were held in five other cities across the country over the past month.

    The rally is scheduled to start at 2 pm but the BNP loyalists started to gather at the venue in the morning, carrying banners, festoons and colourful caps.

    BNP Secretary General Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir will address the rally as a chief guest.

    “The arrangements for the rally have been completed. We are expecting a historic gathering of youths. We are hoping for a peaceful rally,” Jubo Dal President Sultan Salahuddin Tuku said.

    A group of volunteers consisting of members from the three BNP affiliates is working to maintain order at the rally, he added.

    Security has been tightened in the area due to the rally. Police and law enforcement personnel have been deployed at Suhrawardy Udyan, Shahbagh, and Matsa Bhaban areas.

    Tuku said on Friday that the organisers received verbal clearance from the Dhaka Metropolitan Police to hold the rally.

