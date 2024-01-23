BNP sticks to election boycott under Awami League, will skip Upazila polls

The BNP has decided to stay away from the Upazila polls, having boycotted the recent general election.

The party maintains that elections can never be free and fair under the Awami League government, Senior Joint Secretary General Ruhul Kabir Rizvi said at a press conference on Tuesday.

The Awami League said it will contest the polls to the Upazila councils and other local government bodies without its symbol in an effort to reduce infighting at the grassroots level.

Asked what the BNP will do, Rizvi said: “We’ve always said that no election under [Prime Minister] Sheikh Hasina will be peaceful, credible and fair.

